Administrators will approach the Manhattan City Commission to talk about a master planning effort for both Sunset and Sunrise cemeteries.
The commission meeting starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. The meeting is a work meeting, meaning the commission will not vote on any items.
Meeting documents say that each cemetery’s facilities, operation, and availability have shifted in the past few decades.
The proposed plan would give an outlook for the next 20 to 30 years of services.
City manager Ron Fehr said the master plan’s development would not begin until the first or second quarter of next year, and the city is looking to develop the plan in-house.
Fehr said the cemeteries’ buildings are old, outdated and small, so some new equipment does not fit.
Facilities include a stone house at Sunset Cemetery, 2000 Leavenworth St., which has been vacant since 2018.
The offices and shops at both cemeteries that are past their useful life and in need of significant repair or replacement. Operations have shifted from Sunset to Sunrise because of burial lot availability.
“They could be refurbished,” Fehr said. “It’s likely going to cost more to do some of that than it might be to build new ones.”
City staffers are considering selling 2000 Leavenworth and the shop area north of it to get money for other improvements.
Fehr said Sunset Cemetery is full as far as traditional burial sites, but it has the potential for a columbarium, which is an above-ground option for cremation. Fehr said Sunrise Cemetery has space for traditional burials for decades to come.
Planning could take six to nine months with public input.