Starting Tuesday, there won’t be unlimited free parking in the Aggieville garage.
The city government will start requiring people to pay for parking at various times. The fee structure differs depending on the day and the time:
People can use the ParkMobile app or stations in the garage stairwells to pay for parking. Officials said everyone needs to register their license plate number or pay immediately after parking.
The city government also will sell garage permits at manhattan.thepermitportal.com.
Employees who work in Aggieville can obtain permits at a discounted rate, either $25 per month for part-time employees (who work, on average, 30 or fewer hours per week) or $40 per month for full-time employees (who work more than 30 hours per week).
All employees are responsible for providing proof of hours at each monthly renewal. (Part-time employees will be required to upload two of their most recent pay stubs to verify work hours.)
Reserved stalls are also available. For $100 per month, a reserved stall will be available between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For $200 per month, it will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
University faculty, staff, and student parking permits are available for $40 per month. Parking will be available for these permit holders from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In November, the Manhattan City Commission approved the fees, which are in place to pay for annual operations and maintenance costs associated with the garage.
Currently, vehicular access to the garage is only available via the Laramie and 14th intersection. Access from North Manhattan Avenue remains restricted because of ongoing construction.
The five-story, 453-stall garage opened in April. The project, totaling nearly $17 million, also included the reconstruction of Laramie Street, with underground utility work between 14th Street and North Manhattan Avenue; a new signalized intersection at 14th and Laramie; and pedestrian alley improvements between the garage and Rally House.
Street parking
The city government also has recently changed its management for street parking in Aggieville and Downtown Manhattan.
The city reduced free parking on Aggieville streets from three hours to two, matching it with the downtown time limits.
Officials said the two-hour limit in Aggieville and downtown is on a per-block basis. This means if someone moves a vehicle within the same block, it will still be ticketed if it has been on the block for more than two consecutive hours.
The parking enforcement hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fines are $15.
These changes took place on Jan. 3.
