Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday will establish parking fees for the Manhattan Regional Airport.
The legislative session begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, but only 29 people are allowed to attend the meeting. Officials will broadcast it on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
The proposed ordinance sets a daily maximum fee of $2.50, beginning Feb. 1. The first hour is free. Each hour thereafter would be $1 until the daily max fee is reached.
On Jan. 1, 2022, the daily maximum fee would increase to $5.
The revenue accumulated from parking will go toward debt reduction. The debt comes from the parking lot improvement project. In December, crews finished the project, which increased parking capacity and improved lighting, walkways and drainage. It cost around $4.5 million.
Additionally, commissioners will provide feedback to city administrators on the creation of a housing advisory board. This proposed board’s goal is to help create lower-cost housing.
All commissioners signaled approval for one in December. This is a discussion item, so commissioners will not take any formal action.