Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday will review another section of the Manhattan Development Code related to subdivisions.
The commission’s work session Tuesday begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, but only 29 people are allowed to attend the meeting because of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials will broadcast it on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
Assistant director of community development Chad Bunger is seeking feedback from commissioners about subdivision regulations. On Tuesday, commissioners will look at new minimum standards for dividing land for subdivisions as well as easement requirements.
“There’s some newer (subdivision) standards for what our roadways will look like in terms of will they have sidewalks on the side of them, bike lanes, how wide the streets will be,” Bunger said Friday.
These new standards must be met by developers when creating a new subdivision, Bunger said.
City officials have updated this code, formerly known as the Unified Development Ordinance, with new zoning regulations into one document. The main goal is to put all the zoning and design information into one document and make it easier for the public to understand.
Commissioners are providing feedback in a series of work sessions with officials while forming the document code before it is formally completed.
There are no other items on Tuesday’s agenda.