Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday will review the condition of street pavement throughout the city.
Public works director Rob Ott will provide an update on streets to the commission. The commission’s work session begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.
City administrators also will discuss a strategy and timeline for what happens when the sales tax ends for the pavement and Safe Routes to School programs. In 2016, voters approved a 10-year, 0.2% sales tax. Five percent of the generated funds from the sales tax goes to SRTS. This tax has generated an estimated $2 million per year since 2016.
City manager Ron Fehr said that the tax initiative is at its midway point, so commissioners will discuss a possible renewal of the tax.
The city has about $4 million to spend annually on street maintenance repairs, officials said.
Meeting documents say in 2022 several roads will need a 2-inch asphalt mill overlay: Pecan Wood Drive, Pinewood Lane, Meadow Wood Drive. Churchill Way, Buckner Drive, College Heights (Sunset to College) 11th Street (Colorado to Ratone) and the Fairchild Avenue area west of Denison.
Concrete areas that will need full depth repair are Stagg Hill Road (phase two), Anderson Avenue from Sunset to Connecticut, and Fremont from 14th Street to 12th Street.