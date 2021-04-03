Manhattan city commissioners will look at a potential 10% price increase for youth and adult parks and recreation programs.
The commission’s legislative session Tuesday begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall, but only 29 people are allowed to attend the meeting because of the pandemic. Officials will broadcast it on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
Commissioners will look at increases for programs such as adult sports, youth sports, summer camps and aquatic classes.
For example, co-recreation fall softball would increase from $200 to $220.
City administrators said the increase is for cost recovery purposes in order to keep the programs going.
“The 10% increase more closely matches past fee increases occurring about every three to four years,” said Vivienne Uccello, city public information officer.
Uccello added there hasn’t been much support for higher cost recovery amounts from the parks and recreation advisory board and the city commission.
In addition, Eddie Estes, director of parks and recreation, and Randi Clifford, director of recreation, will present fees for the pools, the ice rink and the Sunset Zoo. Daily admission at the pools for adults ages 16+ is $6, according to the resolution. Youth ages 2-15 cost $4. That’s the same price as 2019’s rates.
Last year, the pools closed for the season because of impacts from the COVID-19 outbreak.
The ice rink admission stays at $3.50 per person. In 2019, the city increased the admission price by 50 cents.
The Sunset Zoo admission still costs $3.50 for children and $5.50 for adults.
In other business:
- Commissioners will consider vacating a right-of-way on South 4th Street, which is south of Pottawatomie Avenue, following a public hearing. Property owner Midwest Concrete Materials, Inc. plans to rezone the property; in order to do this, the commission must vacate the right-of-way. City officials said Midwest Concrete Materials, Inc. has not made a decision on what the company will do with the property.
- Karen Hibbard, director of the Manhattan Convention and Visitors Bureau, will provide the first quarter update for 2021 to the commission.