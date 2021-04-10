Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday will discuss where and how many flood hazards signs crews should install throughout the city.
The commission’s work session begins Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Only 29 people are allowed to attend because of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials will broadcast the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
Assistant director of community development Chad Bunger will discuss placing warning signs in the city in the Wildcat Creek Watershed, the area where the creek drains. In October 2020, commissioners signaled the go-ahead for city staffers to get started on the process.
Officials said commissioners need to finalize the details before the city moves ahead on the project. Officials didn’t include any cost estimates in the agenda memo.
Additionally, the commission will provide feedback on amendments for water and sewer utilities in the code of ordinances. The United States Environmental Protection Agency and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment updated water and wastewater standards, so the city has to amend it to follow the standards. This is a routine staff review with commissioners.