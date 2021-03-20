Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday will look at the condition of street pavement throughout the city.
The commission’s work session begins Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Only 29 people are allowed to attend because of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials will broadcast the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
Public works director Rob Ott will provide an update on streets to the commission.
In addition, Ott is seeking feedback from commissioners about the city’s street maintenance program.
Some of these projects include concrete repair on Walnut Drive, along Todd Road from Hartford Road to Harry Road and at the Leon Ridge and Miller Parkway intersection.
Additionally, commissioners will hear an update on the Safe Routes to School initiative. In 2016, voters approved an increase of 0.2% to local sales tax. Five percent of the generated funds from the sales tax goes to SRTS. This tax has generated an estimated $2 million per year since 2016.
The city has about $4 million to spend annually on street maintenance repairs, officials said.