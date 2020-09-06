The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday will discuss the level of cost recovery that administrators want to achieve with parks and recreation fees.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. Only 29 people are allowed to attend the meeting in-person. Officials will broadcast the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
Parks and recreation has increased fees every three to five years by an increase of 10-15%. The city is anticipating a $1.5 million shortfall in 2021, or a 5% revenue decrease, because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
City administrators are seeking feedback on cost recovery as well as setting and examining program fees for youth sports, children’s theatre camps, dance classes for children and adults and swimming and ice skating lessons, among others.
Because the meeting is a work session, commissioners are not expected to take any formal action on the matter. There are no other agenda items for Tuesday’s meeting.