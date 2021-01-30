Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday plan to formally rename 17th Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
The legislative session begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, but only 29 people are allowed to attend the meeting. It will air on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
Earlier this month, commissioners unanimously approved renaming the street, which runs from Fort Riley Boulevard to Claflin Road, in honor of the civil rights activist. The commission has to pass an ordinance Tuesday to officially make the name change.
The Manhattan Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee originally requested renaming the street. In 2006, the city memorialized the street in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but the commission never actually renamed it.
Also during the meeting, commissioners will consider a request for two outdoor dining platforms in downtown Manhattan. The platforms would go at AJ’s NY Pizzeria and Pool House. Commissioners back in August approved platform-style dining outside seven restaurants in the downtown district.
The platforms are paid for with the city’s economic development fund, but the projects could be eligible for coronavirus-relief funding.
Commissioners will discuss participating in the Manhattan Housing Authority’s recovery agreement with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). This agreement lists strategies and goals for improving public housing following the pandemic.
In addition, the commission will host a public hearing on special assessments for properties in public improvement districts. Property owners can ask questions about how their special assessment was calculated, officials said. The properties include Heritage Square North Addition, The Highlands at Grand Mere and Northwing Addition Unit 2.
Deputy city manager Jason Hilgers will provide an update on the status of the construction projects in the Aggieville district.