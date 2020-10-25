Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday will review the master plan as well as the parking plan for Manhattan Regional Airport.
The commission’s work session begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, but only 29 people are allowed to attend this meeting, according to the city memo. Officials will broadcast the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
The master plan for the airport has six chapters, including inventory, forecasts, facility requirements, alternatives, a recommended concept and a capital program, according to the city memo. It also includes supporting appendices and airport layout plans. Commissioners will review this plan and provide feedback.
This master plan, initiated by the city government with the Federal Aviation Administration, provides needs, a plan of action and an outlook for the airport over the next 20 years. It includes enplanement forecasts for the airport in the upcoming years. Enplanements indicate how many people have boarded an aircraft.
Additionally, commissioners will look at the parking plan for the Manhattan Regional Airport. The expected completion date for the parking project is Nov. 20, according to the city memo.
In September 2019, commissioners approved a $4.6 million parking lot expansion project and a $5 maximum daily rate at the airport. Commissioners on Tuesday will discuss this fee and the implementation of it.
The commission is not expected to take any formal action because Tuesday’s meeting is a work session.
The Riley County Police Department also will provide an update Tuesday to the commission.