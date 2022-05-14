Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday will review a study of an indoor aquatics facility, which committee members want to build at CiCo Park at a potential cost of $28 million.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
The city does not have an aquatics center, which has affected the swim programs in town since K-State closed its Natatorium in 2020.
City commissioners previously authorized Anderson Knight Architects, McCown Gordon Construction and Counsilman-Hunsacker, an aquatics specialist, to develop probable costs associated with an aquatics center. The commission also appointed 15 people to a committee to assist with the study.
The study looked at three options for an aquatics center, and officials determined the feasible option would be a new facility adjacent to the CiCo Park outdoor pools that would include two indoor pools — one for leisure and another for competition.
The consultants said covering the 50-meter pool at City Park or covering the two outdoor pools at CiCo Park wasn’t viable because it didn’t meet needs.
The study also gave three options for the type of competition pool with facility cost estimates. The committee agreed the best option would be a facility with a 14-lane competition pool, which would cost $27.2 million to $28.8 million. Other options ranged from $19.9 million to $35.5 million.
In addition to CiCo Park, the city also could consider City Park, Northeast Community Park and Griffith Park as indoor pool sites. The committee preferred CiCo Park because it would incorporate the existing outdoor pools as part of the facility, and it would have little impact on the surrounding neighborhood.
Deputy city manager Jason Hilgers said the city has a variety of options for how the pool could be funded, including sales tax or bonds, which could involve ballot questions.
Commissioners won’t vote on the study, but administrators want them to provide feedback and consider the next steps for an aquatics center.
Aggieville parking
Commissioners also will provide feedback on the proposed Aggieville parking management plan and vote on the license plate reading equipment and software.
City staffers are looking to use a license plate recognition system for parking management and enforcement. The management system includes an hourly rate structure and permit parking for employees. City staff selected the IPS Group, of San Diego, for the license plate system and pay stations.
The initial cost to the city for the cameras and pay stations will be $91,148. It will then have an ongoing annual cost of $40,144 for cloud storage, enforcement data and analytics.
The pay structure would have hourly, monthly, event and safe driver rates:
- Hourly: First hour free and $2 per hour after; $10 daily max
- Monthly: Full-time employees — $40 per month; part time (under 30 hours) — $25 per month
- Event rate: $10 flat rate; adjust rates for events
- Safe driver rate: $8 flat rate on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 p.m. to noon the next day
The safe driver program is meant to discourage drinking and driving.
If approved, paid parking would not start until January.
The city projects $574,920 in expenditures in 2023 — $301,000 for employees, $69,000 for contracts and $204,920 in maintenance. Projected revenue for the garage for $577,653. Meeting documents say the city government is aiming to break even.
Assistant city manager Jared Wasinger said the maintenance costs are for inspections, sweeping to maintain concrete and snow removal from the top level.