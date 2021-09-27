Manhattan city commissioners will discuss their five-year plan for Manhattan at their Tuesday meeting.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
City staff members, with help from the hired firm Planning NEXT, are finalizing the first draft of the strategic plan, which they are calling Crossroads MHK. The plan lays out goals and priorities for local leaders, who are supposed to use those goals in their decision-making.
The plan is set to be available to the public for feedback beginning Friday until Oct. 17.
The plan will be available on the project website, engagemhk.org/crossroads, for review and comment, according to a city memo. The city government will have a public open house on the subject from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 7 at City Hall.
In addition to the full document, they’ve created a condensed, 13-page “at-a-glance” document for people to read.
Planning NEXT, a consulting firm from Columbus, Ohio, is helping lay out goals and community priorities for the city government. In January, Manhattan city commissioners agreed to pay the firm up to $125,000 for its work.
These are the five stated goals: A well-run city organization, a connected government, an enhanced network of infrastructure, a strong sense of place, and a strong and diversified local economy.
The vision statement says, “Manhattan aspires to be... A dynamic place of progress as a leading community in the Midwest with a high quality of life and unparalleled university and military partnerships. Manhattan is a hub of opportunity for all.”
Tuesday’s meeting is a work session, which means the commission doesn’t take formal action.