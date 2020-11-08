Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday will discuss whether to extend the city’s coronavirus resolution, meant to help streamline city operations, into the new year.
The commission’s work session begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, but only 29 people are allowed to attend this meeting, according to the city memo. Officials will broadcast the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
The city can let the resolution expire and revert to previous city policies, extend the temporary resolution until 2021 or adopt it as a permanent one, according to the city memo.
The resolution has allowed for one reading of an ordinance during the coronavirus pandemic, but commissioners can request two readings of an ordinance.
Commissioners will look at the purchasing authority for the city manager as well. The resolution allowed for the city manager to spend up to $75,000 on a project and department heads up to $25,000 without commission approval during the pandemic.
The city also will review procedures or appointments of city-related board members during the work session.
Since the meeting is a work session Tuesday, commissioners are not expected to take any formal action, but provide feedback to city administrators.