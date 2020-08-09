The Manhattan City Commission will look at the Aggieville parking management plan this week.
The commission’s Tuesday work session begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, but only 29 people are allowed to attend this meeting, according to the city memo. Officials will broadcast the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
Officials expect parking garage construction beginning in December, according to the memo.
Commissioners will look at the proposed parking plan by Walker Consultants. They will consider establishing parking programs for Aggieville residents and employees, hiring “parking ambassadors” to help customers and how to pay for parking.
City officials anticipate parking operations, including the garage, will cost $500,000 per year.
The commission won’t take formal action during the meeting, but city administrators are seeking feedback from the commission.
In addition, the commission will look at establishing an emergency declaration under the city’s home rule authority. This proposed declaration allows the city more flexibility to respond to situations surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, according to the city memo.
The Riley County Police Department also will provide an update to the commission.
There are no other items on Tuesday’s agenda.