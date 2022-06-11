The Manhattan City Commission will review a 2023 budget proposal that would increase the average homeowner’s tax bill by 8.3%.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. This will be the commission’s first 2023 budget discussion, and no vote will take place at this meeting.
In total, the property tax rate would be 52.568 mills, up from 52.143 in 2022. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
This would mean the owner of a $100,000 home in Manhattan paying $599.64 in taxes during 2022 would pay $649.45 in 2023, considering the valuation of an average single-family home in Manhattan went up 7.43%, according to the county. That is an increase of $49.81, or 8.3%.
A property owner’s bill also includes taxing from the county government and school district.
City Manager Ron Fehr said most of the proposed mill increase is because of additional funding requests by Riley County Police Department.
Last month, the police board published a 2023 budget of $25.05 million for RCPD, an increase of $1.98 million or 8.59% from 2022.
Once the budget is set by the board, the city and county governments are required to fund it. The city pays 80% of the budget and the county pays 20%.
City administrators will discuss the city’s financials on major revenues, general fund expenditures, cash balances, the capital improvement program, revenue-neutral rate, debt, and significant projects and American Rescue Plan Act Funds.
The city monitors seven revenue streams: sales tax, property tax, franchise fees, compensating use tax, special liquor tax, transient guests tax and utility charges.
City staffers on Tuesday will review all of those except utility fees, which will be discussed at a future work session.
Meeting documents say the general fund is the city government’s main operating account and is comprised of nine departments and has a total 2023 budget of $34.46 million. This includes city manager’s office, finance, human resources, community development, legal and other operational departments.
Parks and Recreation is the largest department, with an annual budget over $10 million. Currently, Parks and Recreation revenue is budgeted at $2.1 million, with the remaining being subsidized by non-predictable revenue sources.
Fehr said the city needs to explore additional revenue streams to fund city operations, requiring officials to evaluate existing fee structures for its facilities and develop cost recovery models.
Fehr said parks and rec funding has not been determined, but the city can’t continue to provide everything it has without identifying reliable revenue sources.
“If we’re going to continue to provide the quantity and amount of programs, we’re going to have to try to decide on what are those revenues that we are going to need to charge for those,” Fehr said. “That’s something that we’ll be undertaking and having some feedback on throughout this process.”
City debt
The city currently has $337.5 million in debt, which has increased by $14.7 million since the end of 2021. The debt increase is because of the temporary notes to fund the Aggieville improvements, airport runway, joint maintenance facility, levee improvements, and north campus corridor.
The city’s remaining debt capacity is $26.5 million, Fehr said.
ARPA funds
The city received $6.3 million in May 2021 in federal coronavirus-relief funds and another $6.3 million on Monday.
The city notes that the American Rescue Plan Act funds will replace lost revenue ($10 million) because of negative impacts from the COVID pandemic.
The remaining $2.7 million is available for the city to give to other community needs, which haven’t been identified. Fehr said the city has three years to spend the money.
The commission isn’t scheduled to give final approval of the 2023 budget until Sept. 20.