Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday will review the budget for the last calendar year while planning for future budgets.
The city’s work session begins Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., but only 29 people are allowed to attend the meeting because of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials will broadcast the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
Rina Neal, assistant director of finance, and Jason Hilgers, deputy city manager, plan to walk commissioners through a background of what happened in 2020 as well as provide some recommendations for the 2022 budget.
Revenues are down as the city grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, which began last March. The local government will have to make an estimated $2.7 million in reductions in 2021, city administrators said.
Commissioners will dive further into the 2022 budget process this summer. City budgets must be finalized by August.
Additionally, the Riley County Police Department will present an update to commissioners.