The Manhattan City Commission will return to in-person meetings Aug. 4.
The commission has not met in-person for meetings since March because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is unclear if the entire commission will be at the meeting in-person or if some will participate via Zoom, said Jason Hilgers, deputy city manager.
Up to 46 people are allowed to attend meetings, Hilgers said, with 27 allowed in the commission meeting room and 19 in the foyer right outside the room.
However, city administrators are encouraging people to make public comment online, even if people plan to show up to the meeting in-person.
“With the capacity restrictions, it may prohibit their entry and comment being heard on the item,” Hilgers said in a Monday email to The Mercury.
Hilgers said 15 working people — including city commissioners, city staff and members of the media — are allowed in the meeting room.
People must wear masks because of the city’s mask ordinance, which lasts through Labor Day weekend.