The Manhattan City Commission will resume in-person meetings July 7.
Commissioners reached a consensus Tuesday to let the emergency resolution, which aimed to streamline operations for the city and expanded city manager Ron Fehr’s authority during the coronavirus pandemic, expire June 30. The commission approved the emergency resolution March 31.
Commissioners considered having hybrid meetings, holding it in person while allowing some people to participate remotely. Ultimately, the commission decided to hold its June 16, 23 and 30 meetings remotely via Zoom, which has been the practice in recent months.
Once the resolution expires, the commission will once again need to approve ordinances twice before they takes effect. The emergency resolution allows for one reading for a quicker process for ordinances to go into effect.
The commission looked at protocols for public meetings at City Hall. Using social distancing measures, the occupancy limit will be 62 people with 13 chairs for the commission and staffers, 28 chairs for the public in the meeting room, 19 chairs for the public in the foyer and two spots for media outlets.
“We can accommodate 62 folks and still have good social distancing in that location,” Fehr said to the commission. “We would also certainly be able to provide and strongly encourage folks to wear masks.”
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said although he would prefer to start in-person meetings as soon as next week, he agreed to begin in-person meetings in July.