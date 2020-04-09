The Manhattan city government will receive $328,976 in federal funding to assist with coronavirus-related costs during the pandemic.
The funding is coming to the city because of its participation in the community development block grant (CDBG) program administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
HUD is able to distribute the funds because “it is broad assistance, not housing,” said city manager Ron Fehr.
The CDBG program allows the city to access federal dollars to provide grant projects to benefit people with low or moderate incomes.
Fehr said the Manhattan City Commission will ultimately decide how to use the money. The funding could go toward paying for a hotel as an isolation ward for those recovering from COVID-19 and drive-through test locations, among other potential initiatives.
During a meeting Tuesday, commissioner Wynn Butler said he wants to use the money toward testing more people for the virus.
“There were a lot of moving parts here, and of course that’s the challenge,” he said. “But the intent is, you know, top on my priority list, is solve this testing issue. That makes everything else go smoother for everything else we’re trying to do.”
That funding is in addition to $559,229 for CDBG projects that HUD previously allocated to the city, according to a city memo.
Out of that money, the city plans to spend $181,090 for housing, $185,000 for public infrastructure projects, $83,878 for public services and $109,261 on program administration.