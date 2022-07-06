The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday gave initial approval to a flat property tax rate that would still increase the average homeowner’s tax bill by 7.43%.
Commissioners formally approved a resolution that declares the city’s intent to raise more money in property taxes in 2023 than 2022.
The resolution required commissioners to set a property tax rate for publication, which they approved with a 4-1 vote to set at 52.143 mills, the same as 2022. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
Mayor Linda Morse voted against it, saying she would prefer publishing the city administrators’ proposal of 53.004 mills. After publication, the property tax rate can be decreased, but it can’t be increased.
“I’m interested in a little bit more of a gamble, and I would prefer publishing the right rate,” Morse said.
If the commission approves a 2023 budget with a flat property tax rate, the owner of a $100,000 home in Manhattan who paid $599.64 in city taxes in 2022 would pay $644.20 for a $107,430 home in 2023. This is an increase of $44.56 or 7.43%. This doesn’t include Riley County and the Manhattan-Ogden school district, which also tax homes in Manhattan.
Under the administrators’ proposal, property taxes for the average homeowner would have increased by $55.19 or 9.2%.
With the increase in assessed valuation growth, administrators said the city government would raise an additional $1.83 million in 2023 without increasing the property tax rate for a total of nearly $33.06 million in revenue.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said the city could use outside agencies like the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, additional sales tax revenue and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help solve the gap in funding.
“If the economy craps out and sales tax plummets, then there’s no reason we ought to be raising property taxes,” Hatesohl said.
Commissioner Wynn Butler wants to use the uncommitted ARPA funds, which are coronavirus-relief funding from the federal government, to help offset expenses. The city has about $2 million in uncommitted ARPA funds.
“It’s clear to me that people want parks and rec fixed, they want roads fixed, and we want to cover (Riley County Police Department) costs,” Butler said.
Commissioner John Matta said the city can make a flat property tax rate work.
“To have a mill levy increase with having those funds, I just can’t vote for that,” Matta said. “I think we have plenty of resources to take care of everything this year.”
Commissioner Usha Reddi said other entities still need to present their budget like the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, but she also agreed the city can figure out how to handle a flat rate. She said sales tax revenue is going up, but she would like to discuss additional budget details in future meetings.
City officials said increased budget costs come from the Riley County Police Department, which the city government must fund. The police department budget is $25.05 million for 2023, an increase of $1.98 million from 2022. The city is responsible for 80% of the funding and Riley County 20%.
Morse said one reason she supported a higher tax rate was to ensure RCPD was properly funded.
“You know there are communities around the country that are cutting police budgets, and I don’t want to inadvertently cut our police budget,” she said.
State law requires that the city report to the county clerk if it exceeds the revenue-neutral rate. The deadline to report is July 19.