Manhattan city commissioners are eyeing a flat property tax rate for the 2022 budget.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Officials also will broadcast the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
Commissioners on Tuesday will review the proposed property tax rate of 49.835 mills, the same as 2021. A mill is $1 for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
The flat mill levy indicates the owner of a $100,000 home paying $573.10 in 2021 would pay $585.71 in 2022, considering the average value of a existing single-family home in Riley County increased by 2.2%.
City administrators also are anticipating $2 million in personnel increases and capital improvement plan improvements in the 2022 budget. Officials said department heads will discuss these requests more in detail during Tuesday’s meeting.
Last month, commissioners started discussions for the 2022 budget. The commission must finalize the budget by August.
In addition, the commission will review proposed amendments to the city’s code of ordinances for water and sewer utilities. Some of the amendments include changes to water service lines and updates to customer accounts to make it more streamlined for residents. The new ordinance restricts people from installing a meter that is smaller than the water service line supply.
Tuesday’ meeting is a work session, so no votes will occur.