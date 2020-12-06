Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday will provide direction on the joint maintenance facility project.
The city’s work session begins Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., but only 29 people are allowed to attend the meeting. Officials will broadcast it on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
The joint facility — which would consolidate operations from city street/fleet, parks/forestry maintenance, and water/wastewater facilities — would be built on farmland next to the treatment plant at 1201 Levee Drive.
The city has outgrown current facilities, built in 1920 and 1960. In March, the city approved the construction manager at-risk with McCownGordon and a professional service contract with BBN Architects for the project. The total cost for the project is $17.5 million. The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the project’s progression, officials said.
Administrators began exploring the concept of those departments in a joint facility in 2016.
Additionally, commissioners will talk about the proposed strategic plan for the city, which aims to guide organizational and community priorities. A city committee has recommended Planning NEXT, of Columbus, Ohio, for strategic planning services. The cost estimate is $125,000. Officials said Planning NEXT created a strategic plan for Overland Park.