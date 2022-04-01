The Manhattan city government will offer free pickup next week for spring cleaning yard debris.
Starting Monday and going through Friday, Manhattan will be doing spring cleanup. The cleanup is an annual effort by the local government and local trash companies — Average Joe’s, B&L, Howie’s and Joe Mallon — to allow residents to clean up their properties with free haul away for most yard waste items.
City crews will assist with curbside pickup of brush, limbs, and paper bagged grass clipping or leaves during the week.
The city will only pick up yard waste, tree limbs and branches if properly bagged and stacked:
Place all yard waste (grass clippings and leaves) in yard waste paper bags. The city will not pick up plastic bags.
Create separate piles on the curb for yard waste and limbs and branches.
Stack branches in a loose pile; don’t use rope or twine to tie them together. Also, don’t mix scrap lumber and branches. Participating companies will pick up scrap lumber on residents’ regular trash pickup day and location.
Have items on the curb and ready for pickup by 7 a.m. on your scheduled day. Crews will check each area once.
Each area of the city has a designated pickup day:
Monday, residents east of Sunset Ave and south of Ratone Street.
Tuesday, residents east of Manhattan Ave and north of Ratone Street.
Wednesday, residents north of Anderson Avenue, west of Manhattan Avenue, and east of Seth Child Avenue.
Thursday, residents west of Seth Child Avenue and north of Anderson Avenue.
Friday, residents south of Anderson Avenue. and west of Sunset Avenue.
Crews will not pick up household appliances, tires, batteries, concrete or rock rubble, construction or demolition debris, or household hazardous waste. Take household hazardous waste like paint, thinners, lubricants, herbicides, insecticides and other similar products to the Riley County Noxious Weed Department at 6245 Tuttle Creek Blvd.