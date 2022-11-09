Manhattan city commissioners indicated Tuesday they want city staffers to start planning for the future of cemeteries.
The city government will move forward with developing a master plan that would give an outlook for the next 20 to 30 years of services.
Officials said the offices and shops at both cemeteries are past their useful life and in need of significant repair or replacement. Operations have shifted from Sunset Cemetery to Sunrise Cemetery because of burial lot availability.
Sunset Cemetery is full as far as traditional burial sites, but it has the potential for a columbarium, which is an above-ground option for cremation.
Deputy city manager Jason Hilgers said the shop infrastructure at both cemeteries have challenges. City administrators are also looking for direction on what to do with the Sexton House, a stone house at Sunset Cemetery that has been vacant since 2018.
Previously, city manager Ron Fehr said some equipment does not fit in the shops because some buildings are small and outdated.
Hilgers said one scenario that can be considered is to sell both the stone house and the shop to the north of Sunset and build what the city needs for shops to house maintenance equipment.
Commissioners Wynn Butler and John Matta agreed with Hilgers’s suggestion.
“Let someone buy it,” Butler said. “If they want to put it on the historic register, they are welcome, too.”
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said both of the Sunset properties are pretty valuable. He hopes selling those would give the city a good start to building something at both cemeteries.
The commission’s consensus is that it will take a tour of the cemeteries and the shops along with the Sexton House.
Hilgers said as the process moves, officials will take community input and have conversations with the Historical Resources Board (HRB) and residents in the neighborhood.
“We are going to need some time to work through issues with the neighborhood, we’re going to need some time to work through issues with HRB and the local preservation group to bring back information and alternatives for you all to give us guidance and direction,” Hilgers said.
Commissioner Usha Reddi said she would like more options concerning the Sexton House and shop near Sunset Cemetery and get cost estimates and timelines for potential projects.
Mayor Linda Morse said the public should be involved in the process because the cemeteries serves the whole community, not just the surrounding neighborhood.