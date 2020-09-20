Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday will examine different design options for Kimball Avenue expansion plans from Vanesta Drive to Berkshire Circle.
The commission’s Tuesday work session begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, but only 29 people are allowed to attend this meeting, according to the city memo. Officials will broadcast the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
The commission will look at four options for the roundabout at the Grand Mere Parkway and Kimball Avenue intersection: removing the existing roundabout to build an intersection, replacing the roundabout with a new one in the same spot; replacing the roundabout with a new one slightly west of the current one; or replacing the current one with a new roundabout farther west.
The current roundabout was built in the early 2000s, according to the city memo.
City administrators are seeking feedback on what option the commission prefers. The commission is not expected to take any formal action on the measure.
The city also will hear an update about the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce from Dennis Marstall, assistant city manager. There are no other items on the agenda for Tuesday’s work session.