The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday will discuss and provide feedback about the community development block grant (CDBG) program.
The commission will meet via video conference at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Officials will televise the meeting on Cox Cable channel three, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook. People also can view a recording after the meeting.
This CDBG program allows the city to access federal dollars based on “an annual formula allocation in order to provide grant projects that benefit low and moderate-income persons, families and neighborhoods,” according to a city memo.
The city must prepare a “consolidated plan,” that includes documents such as a citizen participation plan and annual action plan. This is Manhattan’s third consolidated plan, according to the memo.
Commissioners also will discuss housing accessibility in the community.
City officials are seeking feedback on the plans from commissioners. The commission is expect to provide only feedback on the measure, not formally vote on it.
There are no other items listed on Tuesday’s agenda.