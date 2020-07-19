Manhattan city commissioners will examine 5% and 10% department cuts as the city shapes its 2021 budget.
The commission will meet via video conference at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Officials will broadcast the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
Earlier this summer, city administrators presented a $1.5 million reduction in services within the parks and recreation department, including closing CiCo and Northview pools in 2021 and eliminating Arts in the Park and some adult and youth sports leagues.
City commissioners said they wanted to go a different route to maintain some parks and recreation programs, such as keeping the pools open in 2021. City administrators are now presenting across-the-board cuts in order to soften the blow to parks and recreation.
City administrators expects the coronavirus pandemic to create a $1.5 million shortfall in 2021, or a 5% revenue decrease.
The cuts do not include any reductions within the human resources, finance or utility departments. City administrators have previously said the city needs to increase resources in those departments.
Commissioners will look at reductions within the city manager’s office, community development, the Manhattan Fire Department and the Manhattan Regional Airport, among others. Proposed cuts in these areas include leaving some positions vacant, reducing hours worked by interns and eliminating travel expenses.
City officials are seeking feedback Tuesday on these potential cuts from the commission.
In addition, the commission will consider placing a city sales tax question on the November ballot. The majority of the commission at last week’s work session expressed support for placing a question for a proposed 0.5% sales tax, which would start in 2023 if passed by voters.
This would generate $6.5 million annually, officials said.
Commissioners also will hold a virtual public hearing on an amendment to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding on the Community Development Block Grant 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan.
The total CARES Act funding coming to Manhattan in this distribution is $328,976, according to the city memo.