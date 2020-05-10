Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday will hear a 2020 budget update because of impacts from the coronavirus pandemic and also look at a preview of the 2021 budget.
The commission will meet via video conference at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials will televise the meeting on Cox Cable channel three, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook. People also can view a recording after the meeting.
City officials are anticipating $3.9 million in budget cuts for the city this year, according to a city memo.
Officials expect the coronavirus has negatively impacted sales tax for the city as businesses were forced to close because of stay-at-home orders for the past several weeks. Officials will receive March sales tax data in late May.
The second half of property tax payments are due to Riley County by May 10. The city government typically receives its portion of the second tax payments on June 5. According to a city memo, Manhattan has collected $18 million of the anticipated $33 million to date for 2020.
If there is a high percentage of delinquent property taxes, this will impact the city’s general fund as well as the bond and interest fund. It also will impact the Riley County Police Department’s budget.
Work sessions for 2021 budget will begin in June. The city must formally adopt the budget by the second legislative meeting in August, according to the memo.
Commissioners are not expected to take any action on this topic as city officials are seeking feedback about the budgets from the commission.