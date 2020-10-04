People can voice their thoughts about Bev-Hub LLC during a public hearing at Tuesday’s Manhattan City Commission meeting.
The legislative meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Only 29 people are allowed to attend the meeting in-person. Officials will broadcast the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
The public hearing will allow people to express opinions as the city hopes to exempt property taxes for this Bev-Hub expansion for 10 years. The city must hold a public hearing because of this proposed exemption.
Following the public hearing, the city looks to approve a resolution authorizing this tax exemption.
Bev-Hub LLC, a Topeka beverage co-packer that produces beverages (mainly coldbrew coffee), is coming to Manhattan and expected to bring in 37 full-time jobs.
Bev-Hub bought the former Tallgrass Brewing Company building near the Manhattan Regional Airport.
“We’re excited to see this move forward,” said Ron Fehr, city manager.
Additionally, the city commission will consider a charter ordinance on the process of public improvement contracts.