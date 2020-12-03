Another week, another virtual tree lighting.
The Manhattan city government will hold the annual tree lighting ceremony at Triangle Park at 6 p.m. Thursday as an virtual event. Officials plan to broadcast it on Facebook, the Manhattan city government website and Cox Cable Channel 3.
The tree lighting ceremony is typically held the same day as the annual Spirit of the Holidays Lighted parade, which will proceed Friday. The city is holding this lighting event virtually this year because of rising coronavirus cases. The Manhattan Festival of Lights held a virtual tree lighting last week for the same reason.
The holiday tree is a Colorado spruce, planted by the city’s forestry department last year. It replaced a 20-year-old blue spruce, which was blown down by high winds in March 2019.
The event will feature Mayor Usha Reddi, K-State President Richard Myers and Flint Hills Breadbasket Executive Director Maribeth Kieffer.