The city’s annual Spring Cleanup effort will take place next week Monday through Friday.
City crews will pass through each neighborhood, according to assigned days for pickup, and collect properly bagged and stacked yard waste, tree limbs, and branches. No other materials, such as trash, will be collected by the city.
Crews will pick up the following areas during the week:
Monday — areas south of Anderson and west of Westwood
Tuesday — areas north of Anderson and west of Seth Child
Wednesday — all areas north of Anderson Avenue, between Seth Child and Manhattan Avenue
Thursday — all areas north of Ratone/Ehlers, east of Manhattan Avenue and Tuttle Creek Boulevard
Friday — all areas south of Anderson Avenue, between Westwood and Manhattan, as well as all areas southeast of Manhattan Avenue and Ratone/Ehlers
Residents should follow these steps to ensure their items are picked up:
Place all yard waste (grass clippings and leaves) in yard waste paper bags. Any debris in plastic bags or containers won’t be picked up.
Create separate piles for limbs and branches on the ground next to the curb, so they can be picked up easily by a person or by a skid loader.
Don’t place limbs or branches in the street or too far back in the yard, making them difficult for the loader to reach from the street.
Stack branches in a loose pile; don’t use rope or twine to tie them together. Do not mix scrap lumber with branches. Participating refuse contractors will pick up scrap lumber on regular trash pickup days and at regular locations.
Have items on the curb and ready for pickup by 7 a.m. on the scheduled day.
The city won’t accept major household appliances, tires, batteries, concrete or rock rubble, and construction or demolition debris during the event. Crews also won’t collect household hazardous waste — paint, thinners, lubricants, herbicides, insecticides, etc.; people should take those items to the Riley County Noxious Weed Department, 6245 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
In addition to the city’s effort, participating trash providers — Average Joe’s, B&L, Howie’s, Joe Mallon and Pick Pink — will pick up other trash and debris during their normal route for their customers. Trash and debris must be stacked next to the location of regular trash pickup on the day of regular service.
Full details can be found on the city’s website at cityofmhk.com/springcleanup. For more information, please contact Public Works at (785) 587-4540.