The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday will look to adopt a resolution that aims to streamline city operations during the coronavirus pandemic.
The commission will meet via video conference at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Officials will televise the meeting on Cox Cable channel three, on the Manhattan city government website and on Facebook. People also can view a recording of it after the meeting.
The resolution, which is broken into five different sections, expands city manager Ron Fehr’s authority, alters city meeting formats and amends the city’s typical ordinance process.
The resolution, if approved, allows for Fehr to cancel a public meeting if needed.
It would permit Fehr to “approve change orders up to $75,000 for a project previously approved by the city commission,” according to a city memo.
In addition, Fehr could approve expenses up to $20,000, according to the city memo. Department heads could approve expenses under $10,000.
This resolution allows for an ordinance to pass with one reading instead of two readings. This would allow for a quicker process for ordinances to go into effect, as it typically takes 20 to 25 days, according to the memo. An ordinance would go into effect in five to seven days with one reading.
The resolution also would suspend in-person public comments at meetings while the commission is meeting through digital means. However, people could still submit comments to the city.
People would submit written comments online to the city on an agenda item prior to the meeting. The city commissioners would receive copies of the comments and could discuss the comments during the meeting.
Commissioners also will consider a request from the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce to provide financial assistance from the economic development fund, which has $4 million in “unexpended cash,” to local businesses affected by COVID-19.
The chamber is requesting a $500,000 repayable loan from the economic development fund to benefit businesses. The chamber would pay back the loan over a period of three or four years, officials said.
The chamber hopes to use this money to help businesses with short-term and long-term needs, according to a letter written by Jason Smith, chief executive officer of the chamber, to Fehr.
“We know this is an unusual request,” Smith said in the letter. “However, we cannot think of a time where so many businesses are being disrupted for an issue they had no hand in creating. The most vulnerable are our independent, Manhattan-based businesses.
“These are the entrepreneurs and small business owners that help create our community identity and culture. We must do anything we can to help them survive this crisis.”