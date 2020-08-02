People can present questions or concerns about the Manhattan city government’s 2021 budget at Tuesday’s Manhattan City Commission meeting.
This is the first in-person meeting for the commission since March. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall, but only 29 people are allowed to attend this meeting, according to the city memo.
In addition, 15 working people — including city commissioners, city staff and members of the media — are allowed in the meeting room.
The city is eyeing a flat budget for 2021, keeping the mill levy at 49.7 mills.
A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
A property owner who paid $571.55 in city taxes on a $100,000 home in 2020 would pay $577.26 for a $101,000 home in 2021, using the average existing residential property value increase of 1% in Riley County.
The city budget is set at $166.64 million.
Commissioners also will look at amending the 2020 budget.
Commissioners will continue discussions on the proposed citywide 0.5% sales tax, which would start in 2023 with voter approval. The majority of the commission supports putting a question for voters to decide on this year’s November ballot.
The commission also will consider extending the city government’s emergency resolution, which streamlines city operations during the coronavirus pandemic. The proposed resolution’s end date is Dec. 31, according to a city memo.
Additionally, people can speak on the Blueville Addition, Unit 2, Transportation Development District (TDD) during a public hearing Tuesday.
This TDD will impose a half percent sales tax rate to two of the newly created lots of Blueville Nursery; the other Blueville lot already has a TDD.
The additional TDD tax will be used to generate revenue for the improvements completed with the West Anderson Avenue project, which added a roundabout along with other infrastructure improvements.