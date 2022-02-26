The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday could move the proposed Museum of Art and Light one step closer to reality.
The commission meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall, will include a public hearing for expanding the sales tax and revenue (STAR) bond district boundary for the museum.
After the hearing, commissioners will vote whether to provide initial approval of the expansion, which developers said would provide access to $23 million of the estimated $44 million needed for the museum.
The proposed location for the museum is west of Manhattan Town Center on Third Street.
Currently, the STAR boundaries are Pierre Street to the north, Fourth Street to the west, Fort Riley Boulevard to the south and the edge of the Blue Earth Plaza development to the east.
If approved, the STAR bond district would expand to include the proposed location of the museum. The proposed museum’s boundaries are Third Street to the east, Pierre Street to the south, Fourth Street to the west, and Houston Street to the north.
The proposed three-story, 50,000-square-foot Museum of Art and Light would have a mix of traditional and digital art. In the digital art portion of the museum, people would be able to look, touch and set foot in the art, with inspiration drawn from the immersive exhibits at Paris’ l’Atelier des Lumieres museum.
A map of the site shows that the museum will take up most of the area, but the building that houses Pool House Kitchen and Bar and other businesses; and the Town Pavilion building, which houses Chapter 5 Yoga and other businesses would remain.
The site includes the old Sears building at Fourth and Houston, currently owned by Icon Investments. That building and a small warehouse, also owned by Icon, would be demolished under this plan.
Bob and Tracey DeBruyn, the museum developers, want to use sales tax revenue from the city’s STAR bond district to generate $23 million for the project. The DeBruyns have secured $21 million in private donations.
Entities pay off STAR bonds, which the state issues for major commercial, entertainment and tourism areas, with sales tax revenue generated in a set district.
The DeBruyns are have negotiated a buyout for the Town Pavilion parking lot with the Manhattan Town Center owners and the city. The city and the mall owners have an existing lease on the lot for 62 more years. The museum owners are looking to buy out the remaining lease for $1.8 million. The city would then transfer the property to the DeBruyns. City manager Ron Fehr said the buying out of the contract would satisfy the city financially.
The museum will affect the government’s property tax base. The nonprofit museum’s presence would likely remove two properties from property tax collection.
The two parcels affected are valued at just over $1 million, producing a combined $43,000 in property tax with $4,900 for city operations.
Officials project 150,000 people will visit the museum annually. The Convention and Visitors Bureau says the economic impact will be $313 per event in economic impact for each visitor totaling $46.9 million in total annual impact to the community.
In other business, commissioners consider a contract with Stream Lake and Wetland Solution of Louisburg to clean out Dishman Lake in Anneberg Park from the 2018 Wildcat Creek flood. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will cover 75% of the cost, the state will cover 10% and the city will cover 15%. The total cost is $175,200.
Commissioners also will recognize March as National Nutrition Month and International Women’s Day on March 8.