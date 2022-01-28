Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday will hold a public hearing for special assessments on public improvement districts.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
The commission will discuss nine completed projects at benefit districts:
1100 Block alley between Ratone and Bertrand St — street improvement
Cumberland Road — street improvement
The Hartford addition/ The Hartford addition, unit two — design only for sanitary sewer, street and water
17th and Houston St — sanitary sewer improvements
The Ames Addition — sanitary sewer, street, and water improvements
The hearing’s purpose is to hear any questions or objections from property owners concerning how the city government calculated their portion of the debt payment. If approved by the commission, the government would add a special tax to affected owners’ property tax bills over 20 years to pay off the each project’s debt.
In total, the projects cost around $1.5 million.
Of that, roughly $1.2 million would be paid by property owners and the remaining $245,000 would be paid by the city government.
Commissioners also will have an executive session to discuss a complaint and inquiry.
In the consent agenda, commissioners will bid and award several utility projects:
Water improvement projects for five locations in the south-central portion of the city. J&K Contracting, based in Junction City, bid $461,431 for the project.
Stormwater improvements at Plymouth and Little Kitten Avenue. Bayer Construction, based in Manhattan, bid $1.5 million for the project.
North Manhattan Ave improvements from Fremont Street to Laramie Street to remove overhead power along North Manhattan Ave from Fremont to Laramie. The city would pay Evergy $75,709 and Larson Construction $91,270 to remove the overhead power lines.