Outside agencies will present 2021 funding requests Tuesday to the Manhattan City Commission.
The commission will meet via video conference at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials will televise the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
The entities presenting to the commission Tuesday are the Manhattan Public Library, Flint Hills Area Transportation Agency, Manhattan Arts Center, Aggieville Business District, Downtown Manhattan Inc. and the Wolf House.
In addition, the Social Services Advisory Board and Special Alcohol Committee will both present recommendations.
All of the entities except one are asking the city for the same amount as requested in 2020.
The only exception is the Flint Hills Area Transportation Agency (ATA Bus), as that entity is asking for less money.
ATA Bus is asking for $97,412, down from the 2020 amount of $129,882.
The Manhattan Public Library is requesting $3.4 million, Manhattan Arts Center is asking for $43,700 and the Aggieville Business District is requesting $60,000. Downtown Manhattan, Inc. is requesting $78,000, and the Wolf House is asking for $5,000.
City administrators are seeking feedback from the commission on these funding requests.