Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday will hear the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 budget request.
The commission will meet by video conference at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials will broadcast the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce is asking for $383,080, which is $150,000 lower than the 2020 budget request, officials said.
The chamber requested a lower amount this year to help offset costs and financial burdens stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. The chamber asked for $533,080 in 2020, so the new amount is a 28 percent decrease.
The chamber plans to use its requested funds for entrepreneurial services, military relations and work force development, among other initiatives, officials said.
The chamber is funded through the economic development fund, officials said.
The Manhattan Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (CVB) also will present a quarterly report Tuesday to the commission. CVB is asking for $924,708 for 2021 from the tourism and convention promotion fund. CVB is funded through transient guest tax collections, officials said. Estimated Transient guest tax collections are estimated at $1,382,792.10 for 2021, officials said.
City administration is seeking feedback from city commissioners on these budget topics at the work session. This work session is one of many this summer as the commission crafts its 2021 budget.