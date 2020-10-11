Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday will listen to an update on the 2020 budget.
The commission’s work session begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, but only 29 people are allowed to attend this meeting, according to the city memo. Officials will broadcast the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
This budget update will include information from September, according to the city memo. Officials did not release any other details on the city memo by Sunday as they are still finalizing data, also according to the memo.
Additionally, the commission will hear two other reports: a third-quarter update from the Manhattan Convention and Visitors Bureau and an update on the Resilient Wildcat Creek plan.
The Manhattan Convention and Visitors Bureau will include updates about hotel occupancies across the city, website analytics as well as other city data.
The Resilient Wildcat Creek initiative began in September 2018 to better protect people and property from future flooding in the city. The update will include information about floodplain management.