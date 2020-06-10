Manhattan city commissioners want to keep property taxes as flat as possible and err on the side of caution while developing the 2021 budget.
“It’s not looking that great for this year to plan for next year, so I’d rather err on (the side of) caution,” mayor Usha Reddi said.
Commissioners discussed the 2021 budget during a Tuesday evening work session but did not take any formal action. The commission is in the midst of the planning process, which will continue through the summer.
Deputy city manager Jason Hilger said the city has staffing shortages in the finance, human resource and parks and recreation departments. Commissioners expressed they were OK with filling these positions, despite funding issues.
“I’m all for filling the vacancies,” commissioner Wynn Butler said. “We talked about needing money for these folks. The vacancies in finance should probably be filled. I’m not so sure I would add any new positions. I think you’ve got to just hold the line on the new positions, but for sure fill the vacancies.”
Officials are expecting significant losses to the general fund and city revenue as a whole because of the coronavirus outbreak, which Hilgers talked about Tuesday.
If there are no future stay-at-home orders and the city sees a “staggered recovery,” the reduction in general fund revenues could be between 5% and 10%, which equates to between $1.5 million to $3 million, according to a city memo. If the city sees a surge in cases, that could change.
Commissioner Aaron Estabrook said the city cannot blame all of its financial problems on the coronavirus outbreak.
“This has been baking for a little while, and unfortunately we have to clean it up, and it’s not going to be fun,” Estabrook said. “But it’s necessary.”
The commission is eyeing a flat mill levy of 49.7 mills for 2021.
A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
If the mill levy for the city did remain flat, a property owner who paid $571.55 in city taxes on a $100,000 home in 2020 would pay $577.26 for a $101,000 home in 2021, using the average existing residential property value increase of 1% in Riley County.
The city also has a 27th pay period during 2021, officials said, which affects the budget by about $850,000, according to the memo.
Commissioners also talked about the potential renewal of a sales tax measure. Butler expressed he wanted to do a 0.4% sales tax instead of a 0.5% sales tax. The county could have a 0.1% tax rate for roads and bridges, Butler said. However, officials have not made any formal decisions on this topic.
City and Riley County commissioners discussed the sales tax renewal in February.
In March, the Riley County Commission voted to place a question on the ballot during the general election on Nov. 3, asking voters whether they want to extend the tax. The Mercury previously reported the tax generates $3.1 million for the city, $1.8 million for Riley County as a whole, and $137,563 shared by other county cities, which include Ogden, Leonardville, Randolph and Riley.
Officials said Tuesday the deadline to place a question on the ballot is in early August.
The county and city commissions plan to meet later this month in a joint city of Manhattan, Riley County and Pottawatomie County meeting.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said he does not want to raise property taxes, but he talked about increasing it slightly for businesses that were open during stay-at-home orders as well as homeowners.
“If we could somehow, just like before I had suggested, if we could property tax the businesses that were able to stay open and make good money but not the ones that didn’t,” Hatesohl said. “If we could raise property taxes that much on homeowners, but not on businesses, especially the ones that were closed, I’d be in favor of that somehow.”
Commissioner Linda Morse said she supports the idea of increasing fees at various programs to produce more revenue.
“It’s not that I want to,” Morse said. “I love having $2 swim nights, but some things just aren’t practical either in this day and age. So that has to be on the table.”