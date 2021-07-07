The city government is backtracking on its previous stance of allowing everyone to serve on the indoor pool committee after receiving 117 applicants.
“It is a challenge to narrow down the numbers to a workable group,” Mayor Wynn Butler said in a Monday post on Facebook.
The city originally said everyone who applied would be a member of the steering committee.
Following the application deadline, the commission and staff members felt it was in the city’s best interest to reduce the size, said Vivienne Uccello, public information officer.
Although the city was pleased with the community interest, officials felt like a group that large wouldn’t be feasible to come together and make a recommendation to commissioners, Uccello said. She said all applicants are invited to attend any meetings and provide input that way.
The city plans to narrow it down to 15 committee members. Butler said the commission will complete the process at the July 20 legislative meeting.
City staffers have given each commissioner a list of applicants, Butler said. Each commissioner will select six people from the list, which will narrow it down to 30 people, the mayor said.
After this, Butler will consult with city staff and the commission to recommend the 15 appointments, ultimately approved by commissioners during the July 20 meeting.
In June, the city government solicited applications from the public for the Indoor Pool Aquatic Center Steering Committee. Committee members will make a formal recommendation about the idea to city administrators and Manhattan city commissioners.
The committee will give input about the design plans for the center and project scope after meeting from July through October this year.
Last month, commissioners unanimously approved a $15,000 feasibility study to examine creating an indoor pool. Anderson Knight Architects, McCown Gordon Construction and aquatic company Counsilman-Hunsaker will complete the study for the city, which will outline a plan for the proposed site, location, cost and general layout.
Community members approached the city in May about creating a new indoor pool following the closure of the Natatorium swimming pool at Kansas State University. The university closed the swimming facility permanently in February because of ongoing maintenance and ventilation problems. It opened in 1973.