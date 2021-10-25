The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday will discuss a proposal to allow retail liquor sales on Sunday mornings.
The work session starts at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The commission will take no official action during the work session.
City administrators are proposing liquor sales from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Currently, sales are allowed from noon to 8 p.m.
In May 2021, Gov. Laura Kelly signed House Bill 2137 into law, giving cities the ability to allow retail alcohol sales on Sunday with the earlier time.
The idea has generated mixed responses from the retailers.
Last month, Hy-Vee sent a letter to city manager Ron Fehr and the commission that requested the change locally.
“Additionally, the city will better be able to compete with surrounding communities while adapting to market trends and allowing for more customer choice,” the letter said.
Administrators sent a survey to the 18 state-licensed alcohol sellers in the city and received four responses.
In addition to Hy-Vee, Library Liquor also was in favor of an earlier Sunday sales time.
Nespors Wine and Spirits and The Fridge said they weren’t in favor of the change.
In its response, The Fridge said it’s already open 92 hours a week, but the store understands that “big grocery” wants it since it’s already open during that time and doesn’t want to be limited.
“This is just another way they hurt independent stores,” The Fridge said in its response. “This won’t affect The Fridge either way, but it will hurt the small retailers in town.”
If the commission desires, administrators would bring back an ordinance with the new sales times for commission approval. If passed, the ordinance would become effective 60 days after publication in the legal notices section of The Mercury.
In other business, the Manhattan Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and the Riley County Police Department will provide updates on their work during the meeting.