The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday will consider rezoning the Showroom Shine property to “properly establish” the automotive detailing business.
The commission will meet via video conference at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Officials will televise the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
The company seek to rezone 2600 Eureka Terrace from a heavy commercial district to a light industrial district.
The automotive sales part of the business moved from the property, officials said. The applicant wants to restore the property to its previous classification, which was light industrial, according to a city memo.
The city also will hold a public hearing on vacating a utility and drainage easement for Lot 28 at 5960 Dry Hop Circle in the Manhattan Corporate Technology Park.
Bev-Hub, a co-packing company that helps produce cold brew coffee, has moved into the former Tallgrass Brewing Company building in the park next to Manhattan Regional Airport. The company submitted a building permit for expansion of the building, officials said. This expansion will encroach into a platted utility easement, officials said.
Officials said a sanitary sewer occupies the utility easement. The developer will relocate the sanitary sewer, officials said.
People can submit written comments online or submit them to the commission in-person Tuesday at City Hall, officials said. The north and southeast entrances to City Hall will be open Tuesday, officials said.
After the public hearing, and if the commission finds no losses by the public, the commission looks to execute a development agreement for relocation of utilities and new easements.
In addition, the commission will contemplate annexing and rezoning portions of the Geneva Denholm Addition.
The commission will discuss rezoning it from an agriculture district to a single-family residential district, which BCC Development said would help for more effective future development.
Officials said the proposed annexation and rezoning is a total of 0.27 acres. The site is near 3025 Jeanie Lane in Riley County, officials said.