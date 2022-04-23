The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday will discuss potentially replacing the government’s finance and administrative hardware and software.
The work session starts at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
Since September, city administrators have been working with Government Finance Officers Association, a nonprofit membership association, to analyze the state of city’s financial system and its related business processes. The city has used its current system for more than 24 years, and Central Square, the company that produced the system, is phasing out support.
According to agenda documents, the current system is outdated and lack the functionality and interconnectivity found in modern systems.
The association recommends that the city proceed with securing a new system, which could range from $2.4 million to $6.3 million. Administrators have identified $3 million in coronavirus-relief funding for the project.
Administrators also would have to make a final scoping decision concerning the utility billing and permitting and business licensing portions of the system. The association said choosing the “best of breed” options in those areas would add $440,000 to $598,000 to the originally estimates.
Administrators said the city also would have additional costs, including hiring an implementation consultant and filling positions to ensure a successful transition.
The city has allocated $163,000 for the association to produce a request for proposals for a new financial system.