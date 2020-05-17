The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday plans to discuss requiring people to wear face coverings in public.
The commission will meet via video conference at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Officials will televise the meeting on Cox Cable channel three, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
Mayor Usha Reddi earlier this month floated the idea of requiring face masks by local law to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Reddi plus commissioners Aaron Estabrook and Linda Morse came to a consensus at the May 5 commission meeting to add the topic to a future agenda. However, a face mask ordinance didn’t appear to have enough commission support to actually get approved. Commissioners won’t vote on an ordinance at the meeting, but they will consider whether they want administrators to create a draft law.
Commissioner Wynn Butler previously stated he is against an ordinance like this. Commissioner Mark Hatesohl previously said he thought the commission could have a discussion on this topic if the community sees an increase in cases, but said he thinks he would vote against an ordinance like this. Estabrook and Morse also expressed some reservations during a previous discussion.
The commission, in place of adopting an ordinance, could instead adopt a resolution, which would not be enforceable, that strongly encourages people to wear face masks.
Previously, Riley County Police Department Director Dennis Butler said he is against an ordinance like this and thought it would be difficult for the police department to enforce.
In addition to this item, the commission will discuss designs for the Aggieville parking garage and area from Laramie Street from North Manhattan Avenue to 14th Street. The parking garage is planned for the lot just south of Rally House.
Olsson, the design consultant, will bring concepts for the commission to look at for the removal and reconstruction of Laramie Street from North Manhattan Avenue to 14th Street.
The cost for both projects is estimated at $16.7 million.
Olsson also will discuss water, sewer and stormwater replacements and upgrades in the area, according to a city memo.
City officials are looking for feedback about the design elements.
Commissioners also will discuss amending an ordinance and the final development plan for the Westloop Shopping Center pertaining to Tommy’s Express car wash.
Tommy’s wants to expand and create another car wash in town on the westside of town near Dillon’s.
The vacant Commerce Bank location would be demolished to make way for the new car wash, said city manager Ron Fehr.