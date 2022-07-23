City administrators are proposing a ballot question for a 0.25% sales tax to help support parks and recreation.
The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday will discuss whether it wants to proceed with placing the question on the November ballot. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City hall.
If approved by voters, Manhattan’s sales tax rate would rise to 9.40% in Riley County and 9.70% in Pottawatomie County.
Currently, sales tax within city limits in Riley County is 8.95% with a 0.2% countywide sales tax for road and bridge projects to start in Jan. 1.
City manager Ron Fehr said a quarter-percent sales tax would help bring additional revenue to the city. Officials said the potential tax would last for 10 years, producing an estimated $3 million per year.
Fehr said this could help with parks and rec. The tax would also help generate more money for city operations.
If the commission doesn’t want a question or voters don’t pass it, Fehr said the city could consider increasing fees across the board in all departments that collect them.
This potential ballot question is seen as a possible solution to problems that city administrators say the government is having with providing parks and recreation programs. Officials say the challenges include workforce shortages and not having enough funding.
On Monday, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board held a special meeting attended by more than 100 people, and 17 spoke about their concerns regarding potential cuts. The commission also will continue its 2023 budget discussions.
The focus of the meeting will be on the city’s general fund. The city’s main operating account is the general fund. The departments that receive money from the fund include the city managers’ office, community development, finance, fire department, human resources, legal, parks and recreation, and public works.
The general fund budget is projected at $39.42 million, which is a $4.9 million or 13% increase over the 2022 budget. The general fund’s beginning cash balance for 2023 is estimated to be $7.87 million, which is $1.16 million more than 2022 or a 23.4% increase.
Additional incomes to the budget include $3.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to help with capital improvements. The city also plans to transfer $412,000 in sales tax revenue and $156,000 in franchise fees.
Meeting documents say that 62% of city staffers are paid out of the general fund. Personnel expenses are increasing. These expenses include a 5.91% cost of living adjustment and 2.5% to 4.0% wage adjustment given to city employees based on recommendations from a city salary study. Personnel costs are anticipated at $24.46 million.
Commissioners previously voted to publish a budget that keeps the property tax rate flat for 2023. Still, property valuation increased by 7.43% for the city.
If the commission approves a 2023 budget with a flat property tax rate, the owner of a $100,000 home in Manhattan who paid $599.64 in city taxes in 2022 would pay $644.20 for a $107,430 home in 2023. This is an increase of $44.56 or 7.43%.
This doesn’t include Riley County and the Manhattan-Ogden school district, which also tax homes in Manhattan.