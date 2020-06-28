The Manhattan City Commission will look at proposed reductions and costs in the city's parks and recreation department to help with the 2021 budget.
The commission will meet via video conference at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials will televise the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
City administration has identified a total of $1.3 million in reductions, cuts in services and operations in the parks and recreation department for the 2021 budget.
Commissioners will examine these potential cuts and look at the reduction of some seasonal employees and other staff for 2021.
City officials also said there's a potential 5% revenue shortfall anticipated in 2021 of $1.5 million because of the coronavirus.
City administrators are asking the commission to provide feedback on the topic as the city wades through the budgeting process this month, July and August.
Commissioners are also eyeing a flat mill levy of 49.7 mills for 2021.
A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
If the mill levy for the city did remain flat, that means a house that was worth $100,000 in 2020 would be worth $101,000 in 2021, using the average existing residential property value increase in Riley County.