Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday will look at amending sales tax and revenue (STAR) bonds for the creation of the new Museum of Art and Light.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Officials also will broadcast the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
The use of STAR bonds for this project requires an amendment to the city’s original plan.
The state government administers STAR bonds toward commercial, entertainment and tourism developments.
Organizers want to acquire about $21 million in private donations and use $23 million in STAR Bond funds to create the 50,000 square-foot museum with immersive exhibits and displays. The proposal as it stands wouldn’t cost the city government any money.
Officials estimate the total project cost at $43.6 million plus the cost of the land. The proposed site is southeast of the Discovery Center, where its parking lot is now.
Additionally, commissioners will look at an agreement to develop a concept for a city indoor pool. In May, community members approached the city about creating a new indoor pool. The Manhattan Aquatics Group has spearheaded the project.
Anderson Knight Architects, McCown Gordon Construction and aquatic company Counsilman-Hunsaker want to complete a study costing $15,000, which will outline a plan for the proposed site, location, cost and general layout. City administrators said they plan to use money from the special park and recreation fund to finance the study.
Officials said a study of this magnitude usually costs around $100,000-$120,000.