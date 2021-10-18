Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday will discuss the final draft of the local government’s strategic plan.
Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall to discuss on the final draft of the strategic plan before administrators bring it to the commission for approval on Nov. 16. The strategic plan, called Crossroads MHK, is to help guide city officials on projects and initiatives. The plan outlines the city’s vision, values, goals and mission.
The goals are a well-run city organization, a connected government, an enhanced network of infrastructure, a strong sense of place, and a strong and diversified local economy.
The city had a public comment period for the strategic plan from Oct. 1 to Oct. 17.
Commissioners also will have a second consideration for an economic development plan for Elsey Holding (The Prime Company). The plan calls for Elsey to receive a $65,000 grant if it creates 13 new jobs over seven years. The city’s economic development sales tax revenue will fund the grant.
Company executives are seeking to build a new 10,000-square-foot facility at 3804 Vanesta Drive, in a lot just north of Kimball Avenue and directly northwest of Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice.
Commissioners unanimously approved the first consideration on Oct. 5. The city commission conducts two votes on economic development agreements.