City administrators recommend giving raises to 77% of city government employees, a move that would cost $2.1 million in additional annual spending.
The Manhattan City Commission will discuss that proposal, which comes from a pay study, during a work session at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
In September, the city government hired Allen Gibbs Houlik, L.C. (AGH) of Wichita to conduct a “Total Rewards Study” to examine where compensation for Manhattan government employees rank in comparison to others in the industry.
The consultant estimated the annual cost to fund market adjustments to bring employees up to a “competitive rate” would be $2.1 million. For the half-year implementation in 2022, it would be roughly $1.1 million.
AGH’s recommendations set a revised pay plan.
On average, the company suggested a 14% increase to the low end of pay range for a position and a 5% increase to the top end of the pay range for that position.
Based on a new classification system, market data, employee tenure and job performance, AGH said 23% of employees would have no adjustment, 24% would receive up to a 10% pay increase, 28% would get a 11% to 20% raise, and 12% each would receive a 21% to 25% increase or a 25% or greater increase.
City administrators recommend moving forward with a full implementation, starting June 26.
City manager Ron Fehr said the city government has 402 full-time positions authorized, but there are about 36 vacancies. The pay study didn’t include about 80 fire department employees who are a part of the local union, which negotiates their pay with the city government.
Fehr said the city should be in good position to fund the proposed raises based on previous savings from job vacancies and additional sales tax revenue.
“We’re fairly confident we can generate the cash balance goal plus have additional revenue to implement this pay plan and sustain it,” he said.
Fehr said administrators have “made a commitment” that the city government’s methodology used to fund the raises would not include increases to property taxes “for at least the next two years.”
“And going forward, we would like to try to capture our (tax revenue) growth from new construction,” he said.
Last year, department heads encouraged commissioners to commit to implementing pay increases if the city goes through with a pay study.
The city conducted its last pay study in 2014.
City officials said that study showed several positions were not earning a wage at or near the average in the industry based on job duties, experience and education.
The city didn’t implement all of the potential pay increases.